Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Qualcomm Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC

Investment company Waverton Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Synopsys Inc, Youdao Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC, Walmart Inc, LivaNova PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waverton Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Waverton Investment Management Ltd owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 901,630 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,393 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% CME Group Inc (CME) - 609,931 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 402,872 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 549,770 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $250.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 55,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Youdao Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 154,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 180.02%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 698,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 609,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 524,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.118400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 222,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.