Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Qualcomm Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waverton Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Synopsys Inc, Youdao Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC, Walmart Inc, LivaNova PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waverton Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Waverton Investment Management Ltd owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waverton Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waverton+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waverton Investment Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 901,630 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,393 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 609,931 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 402,872 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 549,770 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $250.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 55,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Youdao Inc (DAO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Youdao Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 154,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 180.02%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 698,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 609,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 524,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.118400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 222,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



