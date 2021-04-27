Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Qualcomm Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: SNPS, DAO, IXC,
- Added Positions: QCOM, CME, V, COST, HD, BABA, MSFT, VMC, PINS, DIS, MMC, NTES, AVY, KO, PPLT,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, AXP, ILMN, FNF, INTU, TSM, LIVN, GLD, AMT, SBUX, BRK.B, INFY, SGOL, ATVI, SPGI, PFE, CL, CDZI, BTI, VZ, XOM, MRK, WRB, T,
- Sold Out: LMT, ACN, WMT, JPM, PG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Waverton Investment Management Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 901,630 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,393 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 609,931 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 402,872 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 549,770 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $250.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 55,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Youdao Inc (DAO)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Youdao Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 154,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 180.02%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 698,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 609,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 524,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.118400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 222,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.
