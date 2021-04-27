Logo
Clarius Group, LLC Buys TFS Financial Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TFS Financial Corp, Cincinnati Financial Corp, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Porch Group Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, sells Tesla Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clarius Group, LLC owns 381 stocks with a total value of $937 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,394,931 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 376,590 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,775 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 465,184 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  5. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 962,462 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
New Purchase: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in TFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 120,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 132,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 117,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $178.516900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 3054.50%. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 74,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 87.11%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $288.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarius Group, LLC.

