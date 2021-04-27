Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, SunPower Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Northfield Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: SPWR, VTRS, MO, DLX,
- Added Positions: FISV, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: DE, PNC, LLY, ABT, AFL, AVY, KMT, TOT, ABBV, DVN, BIL,
- Sold Out: VIA, NFBK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Argyle Capital Management Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,092 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,633 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 27,904 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,162 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
- Deere & Co (DE) - 17,790 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 93.01%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $14.05.
