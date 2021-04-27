Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, SunPower Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Northfield Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: SPWR, VTRS, MO, DLX,

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Argyle Capital Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, SunPower Corp, Viatris Inc, Altria Group Inc, Deluxe Corp, sells Viatris Inc, Northfield Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argyle Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,092 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,633 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 27,904 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,162 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Deere & Co (DE) - 17,790 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 93.01%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $14.05.