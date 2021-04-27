Logo
Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Lear Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Quidel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Meritage Portfolio Management (Current Portfolio) buys Lear Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Polaris Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Quidel Corp, Amedisys Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management. As of 2021Q1, Meritage Portfolio Management owns 284 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+portfolio+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 660,152 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,777 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,881 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,924 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  5. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 102,017 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $192.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 105,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $173.428300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $197.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 53,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $144.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 70,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 129,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 132,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 1219.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 183,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 395,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in PPL Corp by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 277,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in WestRock Co by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 511.09%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in FMC Corp by 98.35%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT keeps buying
