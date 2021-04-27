Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Lear Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Quidel Corp

- New Purchases: LEA, TT, SWKS, PII, YETI, SSNC, CRWD, MOS, CFG, BP, OZK, FL, XLE, AEIS, KEY, DOW, AMGN, MGP, CNQ, GPC, PNW, VOD, FITB, IVW, VO, RCKY, SCHF, SCHA, IBP, VIG, SLYV, WDR, TNET, ATEYY, CAT, UEIC, DECK, DVN, EME, ASGN, JOUT, PUMP, CNX, VDC, MDY, EFSC, MTG, NHC, AIMC, ATKR, ASMIY, SHYF, AXON, MUSA, SUPN, YELP, CUBI, WAL, WGO,
- Added Positions: SLB, SPYV, PPL, IGSB, GILD, WRK, FMC, AMAT, EOG, INTC, PXD, ERIC, MGA, IGIB, SCHO, HIG, EXPD, PRU, RIO, GL, PLXS, SPG, TMO, TOT, DELL, UNH, WMT, MCK, WBA, AMP, KR, JPM, ABC, HUBB, BRK.B, COF, DLTR, CTSH, CMCSA, LOW, ASBFY, GWW, ICLR, BHP, BMY, STLD, STX, DHI, EMR, SUB, AYI, GS, NVO, NSC, LKQ, VBK, IWM, PFE, MPW, EXR, XOM, VZ, COP, MUB, VEU, JNJ, IUSG, IWD, TTGT, HELE, SCHP, VBR, CRSP, IBM, SCHR, EFA, NVDA, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: MA, HD, BBY, AAPL, CVX, LLY, IVV, MSFT, AMZN, XLF, NVT, GOOGL, LMT, SBNY, MU, GNRC, SPHD, HBI, SCHG, ADBE, AME, SIMO, TPX, GVI, BIO, DHR, KLAC, ZBRA, FTNT, SPGI, AVGO, SPYG, VUG, MNST, HSY, ILMN, LRCX, ROK, NOVT, PNR, KEYS, MRNA, SHM, BAC, BTI, CVS, CAH, C, FHI, GD, HPQ, HOLX, IEX, SJM, KSU, LEG, MET, NHI, ORI, PRFT, PFG, ROL, UBS, WPC, EVRG, WMB, IPHI, KMI, FB, ABBV, QRVO, ETSY, MEDP, AEPPL, SWT, SPY, T, AFL, CBT, CSCO, MCY, NTR, STT, THO, UGI, CTRE, NSA, NTB, ILPT, IWF, SCHB, SDY, ABT, MO, CERN, KO, PG, QTMM, GLD, SCHV, VYM,
- Sold Out: QDEL, AMED, XLP, DVY, PLD, RHHBY, PEG, IDA, QRTEA, KMB, ALXN, EA, BAESY, INGR, TAP, XLU, TGT, SIEGY, VLO, VFH, NRG, RGEN, VTRS, TYL, FATE, FLGT, TFI,
These are the top 5 holdings of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 660,152 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,777 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,881 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,924 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 102,017 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $192.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 105,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $173.428300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $197.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 53,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $144.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 70,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 129,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 132,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 1219.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 183,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 395,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PPL Corp (PPL)
Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in PPL Corp by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 277,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WestRock Co (WRK)
Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in WestRock Co by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 511.09%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in FMC Corp by 98.35%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7.
