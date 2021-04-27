Benin Management Corp Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells The Travelers Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: WMT, OIH, ASML, SCHW, GLW, MUR, ESRT,

Wilton, CT, based Investment company Benin Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells The Travelers Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories, Columbia Financial Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Benin Management Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,683 shares, 36.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,725 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00% Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 146,794 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,384 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,932 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $668.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.551700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 146,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 137.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Parsons Corp by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 147.30%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.17.