Benin Management Corp Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells The Travelers Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilton, CT, based Investment company Benin Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells The Travelers Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories, Columbia Financial Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benin Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Benin Management Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benin Management Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benin+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benin Management Corp
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,683 shares, 36.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,725 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
  3. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 146,794 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.41%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,384 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,932 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $668.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.551700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 146,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 137.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Parsons Corp by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 147.30%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Benin Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Benin Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benin Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benin Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benin Management Corp keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...