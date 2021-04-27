Benin Management Corp Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells The Travelers Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: WMT, OIH, ASML, SCHW, GLW, MUR, ESRT,
- Added Positions: SPY, PRU, PEP, CVX, AAPL, QQQ, COST, PSN, EW, DIA, TMO, XOM, CVS, GLD, V, IVV, CSCO, ALL, NOBL, IBM, SLB, TSLA, BA, PFE, KO, UTZ, SO, HAL, INTC, F,
- Reduced Positions: TRV, FITB, ABT, DIS, JPM, SBUX, HIG, MSFT, BRK.B, STT, PNC, MDT, CMCSA, BK, PH, LOW, ABBV, RTX, TWLO, STL, PFG, LIN, HD, AMGN, TXN, ORCL, VZ, BMY,
- Sold Out: CLBK, PYPL, ACOR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Benin Management Corp
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 256,683 shares, 36.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,725 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 146,794 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,384 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,932 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $668.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.551700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Benin Management Corp initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 146,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 137.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.337500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Parsons Corp by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Benin Management Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 147.30%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.58.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)
Benin Management Corp sold out a holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.17.
