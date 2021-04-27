Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: VV,

Investment company Lutz Financial Services LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lutz Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lutz Financial Services LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $633 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,683,372 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 162,913 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 678,243 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 212,310 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 647,129 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 86.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.970200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 151,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 303,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 200,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.