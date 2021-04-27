Logo
Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lutz Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lutz Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lutz Financial Services LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $633 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lutz Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lutz+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lutz Financial Services LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,683,372 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 162,913 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 678,243 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 212,310 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 647,129 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 86.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.970200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 151,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 303,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 200,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lutz Financial Services LLC. Also check out:

1. Lutz Financial Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lutz Financial Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lutz Financial Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lutz Financial Services LLC keeps buying
