Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Lockheed Martin Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells Kellogg Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Lockheed Martin Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells Kellogg Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Donald L. Hagan, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Lockheed Martin Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, The Home Depot Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Kellogg Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, The Kroger Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald L. Hagan, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Donald L. Hagan, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Donald L. Hagan, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+l.+hagan%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donald L. Hagan, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 115,624 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 44,748 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 30,709 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 47,949 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 258.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.203000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (CBND)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Donald L. Hagan, LLC. Also check out:

1. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donald L. Hagan, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...