Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Lockheed Martin Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells Kellogg Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, NFG, HD, XLE, UGI, UNH, BBY, GD, XLU, GILD, IWN, TSCO,
- Added Positions: XLY, PEP, IEF, IVV, CBND, MBB, IEFA, XLF, SHY, SRNE, IJR, VEA, VOO, TSN, MBG, IEMG, T,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, GOOGL, ABBV, XLI, JPM, MS, XLB, XLC, GOOG, XLV, XLRE, CSCO, BMY, MSFT, BK, ORCL, DOX, OMC, NTRS, TROW, JNPR, IPG, GS, BAC, VZ, MET, TRV, AFL, MCK, SJM, PFE, FAF, INGR, CAH, CVS, ABC, MO,
- Sold Out: K, DISCA, VIAC, KR, CHRW,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 115,624 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 44,748 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 30,709 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 47,949 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 258.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.203000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (CBND)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.
