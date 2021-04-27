Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Lockheed Martin Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, Sells Kellogg Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: LMT, NFG, HD, XLE, UGI, UNH, BBY, GD, XLU, GILD, IWN, TSCO,

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Donald L. Hagan, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Lockheed Martin Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, The Home Depot Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Kellogg Co, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, The Kroger Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald L. Hagan, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Donald L. Hagan, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 115,624 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 44,748 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 30,709 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 47,949 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 258.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.203000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.