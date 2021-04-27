Avondale Wealth Management Buys ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, OGE Energy Corp, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF

New Purchases: XBI, PLTR, PG, ARKG, ICLN,

Investment company Avondale Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, OGE Energy Corp, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avondale Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Avondale Wealth Management owns 96 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,308 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,535 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 33,950 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 55,784 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 126,068 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.215500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 19320.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 29,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 219.35%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 458.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $336.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 209.09%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3425.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 189.42%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.