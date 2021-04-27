Logo
Avondale Wealth Management Buys ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, OGE Energy Corp, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Avondale Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, OGE Energy Corp, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avondale Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Avondale Wealth Management owns 96 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avondale Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avondale+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Avondale Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,308 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,535 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 33,950 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  4. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 55,784 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 126,068 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.215500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 19320.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 29,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 219.35%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 458.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $336.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 209.09%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3425.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 189.42%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Avondale Wealth Management.

