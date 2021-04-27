Buckhead Capital Management Llc Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Target Corp, Western Digital Corp

New Purchases: FANG, AME, AMAT, TREE, FLT, CSX, IWM,

FANG, AME, AMAT, TREE, FLT, CSX, IWM, Added Positions: ROP, LMT, DG, CVX, MMM, XOM, USB, AZO, CERN, GWRE, BDX, CSGP, TYL, ANSS, PRLB, CPRT, CGNX, ABMD, FTNT, MASI, HFC, ANGI, KMB, ROL, RSG, PPL, NVS, GGG, GIS, FLO, MA, EVR, WDFC, LULU, EFA, SON, REG, DORM, IT, DUK, AOS, SBUX, TXN, SPGI, HON, GSK, LLY, AMZN, ADBE, ABT, GOOG,

ROP, LMT, DG, CVX, MMM, XOM, USB, AZO, CERN, GWRE, BDX, CSGP, TYL, ANSS, PRLB, CPRT, CGNX, ABMD, FTNT, MASI, HFC, ANGI, KMB, ROL, RSG, PPL, NVS, GGG, GIS, FLO, MA, EVR, WDFC, LULU, EFA, SON, REG, DORM, IT, DUK, AOS, SBUX, TXN, SPGI, HON, GSK, LLY, AMZN, ADBE, ABT, GOOG, Reduced Positions: INTC, MSFT, TGT, WDC, CTXS, CB, SRCL, DIS, T, GNTX, AAPL, WMT, NSC, RJF, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, UNH, DHR, IBM, VZ, ACN, VWO, RPM, ORCL, KELYA, NKE, MKC, FE,

INTC, MSFT, TGT, WDC, CTXS, CB, SRCL, DIS, T, GNTX, AAPL, WMT, NSC, RJF, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, UNH, DHR, IBM, VZ, ACN, VWO, RPM, ORCL, KELYA, NKE, MKC, FE, Sold Out: HAL, VTRS, MDT, DLTR, CMG,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Buckhead Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AMETEK Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Intel Corp, Target Corp, Western Digital Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckhead Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Buckhead Capital Management Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckhead+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,656 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,969 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 259,322 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,545 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 36,446 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69. The stock is now traded at around $241.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $290.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 377.72%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $938.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.