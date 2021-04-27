Buckhead Capital Management Llc Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Target Corp, Western Digital Corp

- New Purchases: FANG, AME, AMAT, TREE, FLT, CSX, IWM,
- Added Positions: ROP, LMT, DG, CVX, MMM, XOM, USB, AZO, CERN, GWRE, BDX, CSGP, TYL, ANSS, PRLB, CPRT, CGNX, ABMD, FTNT, MASI, HFC, ANGI, KMB, ROL, RSG, PPL, NVS, GGG, GIS, FLO, MA, EVR, WDFC, LULU, EFA, SON, REG, DORM, IT, DUK, AOS, SBUX, TXN, SPGI, HON, GSK, LLY, AMZN, ADBE, ABT, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, MSFT, TGT, WDC, CTXS, CB, SRCL, DIS, T, GNTX, AAPL, WMT, NSC, RJF, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, UNH, DHR, IBM, VZ, ACN, VWO, RPM, ORCL, KELYA, NKE, MKC, FE,
- Sold Out: HAL, VTRS, MDT, DLTR, CMG,
For the details of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckhead+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,656 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,969 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 259,322 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,545 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 36,446 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69. The stock is now traded at around $241.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $290.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 377.72%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $938.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying