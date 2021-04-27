Buckhead Capital Management Llc Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Target Corp, Western Digital Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Buckhead Capital Management Llc Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Target Corp, Western Digital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Buckhead Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AMETEK Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Intel Corp, Target Corp, Western Digital Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckhead Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Buckhead Capital Management Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckhead+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,656 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,969 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 259,322 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,545 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 36,446 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69. The stock is now traded at around $241.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $290.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 377.72%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $938.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...