Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells 3M Co, TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells 3M Co, TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bristol John W & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Yum Brands Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells 3M Co, TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Workday Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristol John W & Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Bristol John W & Co Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristol+john+w+%26+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,068,107 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,613 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 497,875 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 609,407 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,115,046 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $860.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 67,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5025.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 413,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $255.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 484,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $116.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 691,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 936.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 130.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC . Also check out:

1. BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...