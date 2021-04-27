Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells 3M Co, TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

New Purchases: ISRG, COP, HPQ, DOW, HPE, IFF, PSX, CTVA, DD, GE, EXPD,

ISRG, COP, HPQ, DOW, HPE, IFF, PSX, CTVA, DD, GE, EXPD, Added Positions: DIS, BDX, YUM, MSFT, IBM, GOOGL, CNQ, MRK,

DIS, BDX, YUM, MSFT, IBM, GOOGL, CNQ, MRK, Reduced Positions: MMM, NKE, TJX, SPGI, CMG, TXN, WDAY, GOOG, PGR, AMGN, CNI,

MMM, NKE, TJX, SPGI, CMG, TXN, WDAY, GOOG, PGR, AMGN, CNI, Sold Out: SPY,

Investment company Bristol John W & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Yum Brands Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells 3M Co, TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Workday Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristol John W & Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Bristol John W & Co Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,068,107 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,613 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 497,875 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 609,407 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,115,046 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $860.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 67,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5025.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 413,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $255.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 484,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $116.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 691,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 936.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 130.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.