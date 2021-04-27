Ronna Sue Cohen Buys Applied Materials Inc, JM Smucker Co, InterDigital Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

New Purchases: AMAT, SJM, IDCC, ICLN, FAST,

AMAT, SJM, IDCC, ICLN, FAST, Added Positions: NOBL, GPC, ABM, INT, HAS, SPSB, CSCO, ABBV, FSLR, BMY, VMW, PAYX, ALB, RF, ENS, SAFT, REGL, PID, GWW, WTRG, IUSV,

NOBL, GPC, ABM, INT, HAS, SPSB, CSCO, ABBV, FSLR, BMY, VMW, PAYX, ALB, RF, ENS, SAFT, REGL, PID, GWW, WTRG, IUSV, Reduced Positions: INTC, ETN, PFF, MNR, BAC, ABT, VIG, UNP, KMI, MET, UL, FLRN, PBA, T, WRI, PEP, CL, MSFT, CMA, VZ, LDOS, OKE, KMB, IBM, SCHD, EPD, XOM, BKH,

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Ronna Sue Cohen Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, JM Smucker Co, InterDigital Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Intel Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronna Sue Cohen. As of 2021Q1, Ronna Sue Cohen owns 98 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 67,274 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 134,801 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 57,907 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,104 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 43,014 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64%

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 26,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $130.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 26,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.