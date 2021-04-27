Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

New Purchases: AVGO, VTV, CRM, LLY, BIOL,

AVGO, VTV, CRM, LLY, BIOL, Added Positions: SCHA, VYM, WPC, VZ, MO, DIS, D, CVS, SCHD, PEP, SCHV, PYPL, SGOL, ZTS, GOOGL, BAC, BA, MAR, PGX, ABBV, LOW,

SCHA, VYM, WPC, VZ, MO, DIS, D, CVS, SCHD, PEP, SCHV, PYPL, SGOL, ZTS, GOOGL, BAC, BA, MAR, PGX, ABBV, LOW, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPLV, XLV, XLG, IVW, SCHG, BX, SCHX, OEF, ANTM, AMZN, VUG, T, HD, SCHB, MSFT, DEO, CVX, INTC, IJH, IVE, PG, WM, VGT, V, SPY, TDIV, KMB, JNJ, TFC, MTUM, IVV, GOOG, OKE, COF, BMY, ABT,

QQQ, SPLV, XLV, XLG, IVW, SCHG, BX, SCHX, OEF, ANTM, AMZN, VUG, T, HD, SCHB, MSFT, DEO, CVX, INTC, IJH, IVE, PG, WM, VGT, V, SPY, TDIV, KMB, JNJ, TFC, MTUM, IVV, GOOG, OKE, COF, BMY, ABT, Sold Out: ADBE, VTI, VGSH, VCSH,

Investment company Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Broadcom Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stony Point Wealth Management ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stony+point+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 129,004 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 90,432 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82% W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 68,983 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 64,779 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 63,686 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $468.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Biolase Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.789600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 369.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 37,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 90,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.