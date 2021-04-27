Logo
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Broadcom Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stony Point Wealth Management ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stony+point+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 129,004 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 90,432 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82%
  3. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 68,983 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 64,779 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
  5. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 63,686 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $468.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biolase Inc (BIOL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Biolase Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.789600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 369.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 37,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 90,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying

