Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

- New Purchases: AVGO, VTV, CRM, LLY, BIOL,
- Added Positions: SCHA, VYM, WPC, VZ, MO, DIS, D, CVS, SCHD, PEP, SCHV, PYPL, SGOL, ZTS, GOOGL, BAC, BA, MAR, PGX, ABBV, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPLV, XLV, XLG, IVW, SCHG, BX, SCHX, OEF, ANTM, AMZN, VUG, T, HD, SCHB, MSFT, DEO, CVX, INTC, IJH, IVE, PG, WM, VGT, V, SPY, TDIV, KMB, JNJ, TFC, MTUM, IVV, GOOG, OKE, COF, BMY, ABT,
- Sold Out: ADBE, VTI, VGSH, VCSH,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 129,004 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 90,432 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82%
- W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 68,983 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 64,779 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 63,686 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $468.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biolase Inc (BIOL)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Biolase Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $0.99. The stock is now traded at around $0.789600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 369.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 37,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 90,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.
