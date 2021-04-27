Logo
DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Boeing Co, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DeDora Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Viatris Inc, sells iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Boeing Co, Intel Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeDora Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, DeDora Capital, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeDora Capital, ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dedora+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeDora Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,034 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,907 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,714 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 134,065 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,047 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $381.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.69%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $110.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 78,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2298.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeDora Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

Rating:
