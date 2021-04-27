DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Boeing Co, Intel Corp

New Purchases: KDP, VNQ, VTRS, GSY, DE, BAC, CIBR,

Investment company DeDora Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Viatris Inc, sells iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Boeing Co, Intel Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeDora Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, DeDora Capital, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,034 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,907 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,714 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 134,065 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,047 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $381.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.69%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $110.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 78,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2298.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.