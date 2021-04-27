Independent Order of Foresters Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

- New Purchases: IEMG, XLB,
- Added Positions: IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, VTWO, IGF, VGT, XLV, VFH, XLY, XLI, VPU,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,414,045 shares, 80.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 56,045 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.18%
- iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 92,880 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 11,106 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 52,882 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
Independent Order of Foresters initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Independent Order of Foresters initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.
