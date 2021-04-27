Independent Order of Foresters Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

New Purchases: IEMG, XLB,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Independent Order of Foresters Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Order of Foresters. As of 2021Q1, Independent Order of Foresters owns 12 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independent Order of Foresters's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+order+of+foresters/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,414,045 shares, 80.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 56,045 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.18% iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 92,880 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 11,106 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 52,882 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%

Independent Order of Foresters initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Independent Order of Foresters initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.