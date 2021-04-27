Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc

- Added Positions: SPY,
- Sold Out: PYPL, BABA, GOOG, TSM, TMO, AMZN, COO, MA, MSFT, UNH, BFAM, FRC, NOVA, NUAN, EWBC, NDAQ, CHKP, HDB, ALB, LLY, SCI, FIS, HD, ABT, NVDA, ATVI, XYL, GPK, SEDG, AMRC, BAX, SIVB, LOPE, SFM, AAPL, TREX, YETI, AKO.B, WBT,
For the details of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/svenska+handelsbanken+ab+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,715 shares, 81.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 5,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 5,250 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,200 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.56%. The holding were 21,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Also check out:
1. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) keeps buying