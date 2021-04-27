Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc

Added Positions: SPY,

SPY, Sold Out: PYPL, BABA, GOOG, TSM, TMO, AMZN, COO, MA, MSFT, UNH, BFAM, FRC, NOVA, NUAN, EWBC, NDAQ, CHKP, HDB, ALB, LLY, SCI, FIS, HD, ABT, NVDA, ATVI, XYL, GPK, SEDG, AMRC, BAX, SIVB, LOPE, SFM, AAPL, TREX, YETI, AKO.B, WBT,

Investment company Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). As of 2021Q1, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) owns 4 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,715 shares, 81.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 5,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 5,250 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,200 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.56%. The holding were 21,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.