Elk River Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Cigna Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

- New Purchases: DASH, CAT, COF, XOM, EFV, KLAC,
- Added Positions: IJR, IEMG, SDY, RSP, IEFA, TXN, PHM, DIS, IJH, IVV, FRC, MSFT, AVGO, GOOGL, JPM, MA, HON, EW, JNJ, MS, LOW, COST, UNH, ICE, ACN, VZ, INTU, TMO, MMM, UNP, ZTS, AMZN, AGG, ADBE, ORLY, AAPL, KEYS, CRM, BLK, APH, SBUX, PEP, ECL, HRC, PXD, CHD, DLR, MDLZ, TRV, CCI, IWM, HYG, VNQ, BRK.B, PFF, QCOM, UPS, TGT, CSCO, ABBV, ORCL, HACK, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: PGC, FDIS, SPY, IWB, DHS, FPE, XLE, XLV, BOND, MDIV, VEA, FTCS, JKD, FB, ACWI, DVY, VOO, IGSB, EFA, EEM, RTX, NSL, IWR,
- Sold Out: CI, K, NVS, WMT,
For the details of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elk+river+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 157,146 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 187,326 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 165,325 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.96%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,305 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,414 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $163.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $229.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $331.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 165,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 82.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 119,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 103,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 74.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elk River Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying