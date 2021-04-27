Elk River Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Cigna Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

New Purchases: DASH, CAT, COF, XOM, EFV, KLAC,

Investment company Elk River Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, PulteGroup Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 157,146 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 187,326 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 165,325 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.96% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,305 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,414 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $163.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $229.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $331.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 165,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 82.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 119,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 103,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 74.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.