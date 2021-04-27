Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys Origin Bancorp Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: FLOT, NUE, CVS, RTX, IGF, MMT, VBIV,

FLOT, NUE, CVS, RTX, IGF, MMT, VBIV, Added Positions: OBNK, FBND, WMT, LMT, FE, ISTB, SLQD, LLY, HBI, BABA, TIP, IVV, IWM, IVE, DGRO, PFE, DAL, IJH, IVW, DVYE, CRM, IDV, IJR, MRK, LAMR, VOE, AXP, TRV, HON, GEL, KO, BA, YUM, GD, GPC, KMB, NKE, TXN, UNP, UPS, WFC, EFA, LUV, DIS, VEU, VO, COST, VOT, VWO,

OBNK, FBND, WMT, LMT, FE, ISTB, SLQD, LLY, HBI, BABA, TIP, IVV, IWM, IVE, DGRO, PFE, DAL, IJH, IVW, DVYE, CRM, IDV, IJR, MRK, LAMR, VOE, AXP, TRV, HON, GEL, KO, BA, YUM, GD, GPC, KMB, NKE, TXN, UNP, UPS, WFC, EFA, LUV, DIS, VEU, VO, COST, VOT, VWO, Reduced Positions: JPM, BND, CVX, AAPL, NEE, HYLS, CAT, GOOG, IEFA, V, XOM, HD, IEMG, DVY, MSFT, SHY, PG, ENB, LUMN, ABBV, AMZN, CNP, AMGN, CMCSA, CSCO, BLK, DUK, JNJ, GOOGL, D, VBK, VBR, NVS, SHW, RF, UNH, TFC, AMLP, VEA, VTR, IWP, QCOM, SRC, VZ, MS, ET, INTC, WELL, FHN, DE, SLB, BMY, VNQ,

JPM, BND, CVX, AAPL, NEE, HYLS, CAT, GOOG, IEFA, V, XOM, HD, IEMG, DVY, MSFT, SHY, PG, ENB, LUMN, ABBV, AMZN, CNP, AMGN, CMCSA, CSCO, BLK, DUK, JNJ, GOOGL, D, VBK, VBR, NVS, SHW, RF, UNH, TFC, AMLP, VEA, VTR, IWP, QCOM, SRC, VZ, MS, ET, INTC, WELL, FHN, DE, SLB, BMY, VNQ, Sold Out: ARKK, SCHG, SCHV, RSP, MA, LOW, ORCL, FB, BNDX, JNK, COP, BKNG, USMV, UL, BRK.B, ISRG, IQV, FCX, NSC, KSU, MU, MCD, SUB, ABT, ABC, NFJ, LYG, TELL,

Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Origin Bancorp Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Advisors, ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 228,263 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 134,547 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,652 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 30,606 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,035 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.279300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.11 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.479800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 302.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 87,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 87.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 115.70%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 163.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.