Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys Origin Bancorp Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Origin Bancorp Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 228,263 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 134,547 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,652 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 30,606 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,035 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.279300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $6.11 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.479800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 302.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 87,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 87.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 115.70%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 163.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Argent Advisors, Inc..

