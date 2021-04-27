Logo
Dolphin Entertainment Salutes 42West And Shore Fire Media On Their Success At The Academy Awards

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its wholly owned subsidiaries, the entertainment PR powerhouses 42West and Shore Fire Media, on their success at the 93rd Academy Awards held in Los Angeles this past Sunday night.

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars. This past year, 42West worked on elements of the awards campaigns for "Nomadland," which led all films with three wins including Best Picture; "Sound of Metal," which tied for second in overall wins with two for Best Film Editing and Best Sound, and "Promising Young Woman" which was given the first award of the night, Best Original Screenplay.

Shore Fire clients Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the award for Best Original Score for their work on "Soul." They were also nominated in the same category for their work on "Mank."

"It was a great night for 42West and Shore Fire again this year at the Academy Awards and throughout awards season," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "We are very grateful for the recognition they receive for always delivering the highest-quality strategic campaign execution, born from their collective love of the creative process that is a hallmark of the Dolphin company culture."

In addition to the Oscars, the company's clients were also in contention for many guild and society honors throughout the season. Among the highlights: at the Directors Guild of America Awards, 42West client and "Sound of Metal" filmmaker Darius Marder won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a First-Time Feature Film.

In other guild ceremonies, "Sound of Metal" was honored by the Cinema Audio Society, while "Promising Young Woman'' was recognized for Excellence in Contemporary Film by the Costume Designers Guild and Apple TV+'s "Wolfwalkers" won five honors at the annual Annie Awards, including Best Independent Feature.

Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" continued its historic awards run as well, receiving honors from the Screen Actors Guild for Comedy Series Ensemble and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O'Hara. The series was further honored by the Producers Guild of America, Costume Designers Guild, and the Make Up and Hair Stylist Guild.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media is the music industry's leading PR firm, representing music artists and cultural tastemakers at the top of their fields. Shore Fire Media was one of only two music PR agencies listed in the most recent New York Observer's prestigious annual "Power 50" rankings of PR firms in the country. Shore Fire's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive and varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
[email protected]

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642467/Dolphin-Entertainment-Salutes-42West-And-Shore-Fire-Media-On-Their-Success-At-The-Academy-Awards

