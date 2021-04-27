Dolphin Entertainment Salutes 42West And Shore Fire Media On Their Success At The Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its wholly owned subsidiaries, the entertainment PR powerhouses 42West and Shore Fire Media, on their success at the 93rd Academy Awards held in Los Angeles this past Sunday night.

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars. This past year, 42West worked on elements of the awards campaigns for "Nomadland," which led all films with three wins including Best Picture; "Sound of Metal," which tied for second in overall wins with two for Best Film Editing and Best Sound, and "Promising Young Woman" which was given the first award of the night, Best Original Screenplay.

Shore Fire clients Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the award for Best Original Score for their work on "Soul." They were also nominated in the same category for their work on "Mank."

"It was a great night for 42West and Shore Fire again this year at the Academy Awards and throughout awards season," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "We are very grateful for the recognition they receive for always delivering the highest-quality strategic campaign execution, born from their collective love of the creative process that is a hallmark of the Dolphin company culture."

In addition to the Oscars, the company's clients were also in contention for many guild and society honors throughout the season. Among the highlights: at the Directors Guild of America Awards, 42West client and "Sound of Metal" filmmaker Darius Marder won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a First-Time Feature Film.

In other guild ceremonies, "Sound of Metal" was honored by the Cinema Audio Society, while "Promising Young Woman'' was recognized for Excellence in Contemporary Film by the Costume Designers Guild and Apple TV+'s "Wolfwalkers" won five honors at the annual Annie Awards, including Best Independent Feature.

Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" continued its historic awards run as well, receiving honors from the Screen Actors Guild for Comedy Series Ensemble and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O'Hara. The series was further honored by the Producers Guild of America, Costume Designers Guild, and the Make Up and Hair Stylist Guild.

