Novusterra Inc. Expands Operational and Marketing Team

The growth of the graphene market, and the need for specific applications and development, offers the ability for Company to lead the supply chain development and commercialization

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Novusterra Inc. (Private), a rapidly growing company focused on developing and commercializing high value products and applications from graphene, today announced that it has expanded its team and operational capabilities with the hire of additional personnel related to the build of a full supply chain for graphene distribution. The company has added Michael Laub as Director of Sales and Gloria Lynch as Director of Purchasing to lead the development of a graphene and carbon nanotube distribution supply chain for specific market applications. The company also welcomes Evelyn Nichols as a marketing consultant to assist in brand development.

Andrew Weeraratne, CEO of Novusterra Inc. commented, "The excitement surrounding the growth of the graphene and carbon nanotubes industry leads to the ability to attract top tier team members to drive that growth and innovation. Having Michael, Gloria and Evelyn join our team at an early, but rapidly growing, stage of our business is extremely exciting and motivating for our company. We are focused in moving swiftly and directly to lead the efforts to develop high-value products while also creating the supply chain needed to make graphene a mainstream product in high margin applications."

Gloria Albarran Lynch, Director of Purchasing

Gloria comes with over 25 years of solid experience in Business Development, Sales & Marketing, working for both private and public companies. She is currently the Managing Director & CEO for Fuse Digital Group, a private Digital Media Company. Since January 2013, Ms. Lynch has served as business development & business growth consultant for numerous business ventures in South Florida. Ms. Lynch is originally from Mexico City, Mexico. She holds a BA degree in Industrial Design and MBA from Harvard Business School. She is fully bilingual and bi-cultural and has extensive expertise in opening new markets and launching new products in Latin America and in the Hispanic Market in the US. She has wide-ranging knowledge of Marketing & Sales strategies for many different markets, both B2B and consumer; and has held senior management positions with several corporations in Mexico: First Data Corporation / Latin America ($28MM in Sales), Banco Azteca S.A.de C.V. ($1.1B Mex. Pesos in Deposits) & GASOPLUS S.A. de C.V. ($35MM in Sales), and in the US: Globetel Communications Corp. (AMEX:GTE), TRIMAX WIRELESS. Inc, ($6MM in Sales) SafetyPay, Inc. ($57MM in Transaction Processing) & International Hotel & Travel Systems, Inc. (IHTS) ($250 MM in Transaction Processing).

Michael Laub, Director of Sales

Michael has over 30 years of entrepreneurial and sales experience in a wide range of industries and products. Most recently Michael has organically grown CNG United, LLC from a startup enterprises whereby he organically built a sales staff and sales strategy while managing all purchasing and inventory. Prior to his experience at CNG, Michael had spent over 17 years in real estate sales, whereby he managed, trained and supported over 20 loan officers. Michael is a graduate from Saddleback College in California.

Evelyn Nichols, Marketing Consultant

Evelyn was the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Informa Training Partners, LLC for 21 years until the sale of the business in 2019. She shared in the oversight of the day-to-day company operations, including leadership, financial management, human resources, sales/ marketing, and client development. Informa developed and delivered training solutions to life sciences professionals, including major pharmaceutical and medical device companies, such as Abbott/AbbVie, J&J, Merck, Phillips, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Baxter, Gilead, Takeda, Genentech, Sunovion, GSK, etc. In addition, Evelyn served on the Board of Directors of the Life Sciences Training & Educators Network (LTEN) for seven years. LTEN is the only global nonprofit organization that specializes in meeting the needs of life sciences trainers. In recognition of her years of service and Informa's support to the organization, she was inducted into the LTEN Hall of Fame in June of 2020. Evelyn started her career in healthcare as a pharmaceutical sales representative and moved to the industry partner business sector and spent 9 years in medical communications and sales training prior to launching Informa Training Partners. She holds a B.S. in Psychology from Appalachian State University.

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's mission is to harness the potential to produce high quality graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized in high tech application within the energy storage and water filtration marketplaces. The patents the company has secured through a sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) are designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Andrew Weeraratne

CEO and Director

[email protected]

SOURCE: Novusterra Inc.

