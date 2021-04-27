Logo
Cardinal Health launches Outcomes™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital ecosystem lowers costs and creates efficiencies for pharmacy, payer and pharma customers

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 27, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today launches Outcomes, a digital ecosystem connecting pharmacists, payers and pharmaceutical companies to mitigate the challenges of medication non-adherence. Outcomes delivers digital health solutions for personalized medication therapy management, digital patient engagement, and telepharmacy, via its Connect platform, so these three customer groups can improve patient adherence to medication, drive better health outcomes for patients, and lower the cost of care.

Outcomes(TM) offers digital health solutions to pharmacies, payers and pharmaceutical companies that deliver clear insights, streamline clinical workflow and provide enhanced patient engagement tools to help improve adherence, drive better health outcomes for patients and lower the cost of care.

Outcomes combines several existing Cardinal Health businesses within Connected Care, including mscripts, OutcomesMTM and TelePharm. Its digital ecosystem currently supports a network of 23 million patients and 60,000+ pharmacy sites nationwide to streamline pharmacy workflows, enhance patient engagement and deliver clear insights. Outcomes will help pharmacies, payers and pharmaceutical companies address the challenge of medication adherence and close critical gaps in healthcare.

"Each year, medication non-adherence costs the U.S. healthcare system $528 billion and contributes to approximately 275,000 avoidable patient deaths1," said Victor Crawford, CEO, Pharmaceutical Segment. "By combining our pharmacy service capabilities into one unified platform, Outcomes will enable pharmacies to deliver more comprehensive services to their patients, resulting in improved health and greater access to healthcare services for patients nationwide. We're leveraging our broad national network of participating pharmacies, technology expertise, and industry insights to create digital solutions to mitigate the costs of medication non-adherence."

"Outcomes is the latest example of how we're developing and investing in technology solutions and actionable data tools to enable more meaningful, cost-effective and outcomes-driven connections in healthcare," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "COVID-19 has accelerated the need for innovative technology solutions, and we're focused on creating platforms that help our customers serve patients better now, and in the future."

Building on its existing software platform, the enhanced Connect platform offered by Outcomes provides an open architecture marketplace approach that delivers solutions to pharmacies quickly, efficiently, and where they need them. Through this unified platform, pharmacies can connect clinical services, patient engagement and billing to create a more streamlined and integrated workflow.

Within the Connect platform, Outcomes recently added MyScheduling, a new scheduling solution that supports pharmacists with vaccine administration logistics for COVID-19 as well as other vaccinations and clinical services. MyScheduling enables patients to schedule and change appointments at their local pharmacy, and significantly reduces administrative tasks for pharmacies, such as scheduling patients for both vaccine doses, creating patient waiting lists, gathering patient information, and reporting on daily appointments.

For more information, visit getoutcomes.com.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media Contact:
Erich Timmerman
847-887-1487
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kevin Moran
614-757-7942
[email protected]

1 Watanabe JH, McInnis T, Hirsch JD. Cost of prescription drug-related morbidity and mortality. Annals of Pharmacotherapy. Published March 26, 2018. http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1060028018765159.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-launches-outcomes-301278187.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

