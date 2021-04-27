Logo
WSGF Plans To Deliver Additional Hosts Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Says He Needs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 27, 2021

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today highlighted Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky's recently telling CNBC that Airbnb needs millions more hosts to keep up with demand.

In response to the sharing economy advances empowered by applications such as Airbnb and VRBO, that enable every property owner virtually anywhere in the world to generate income from renting a spare room to an entire vacation property, WSGF's has endeavored to help more people become property owners by making real estate purchase finance more accessible through a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App).

Last year, WSGF acquired Vaycaychella and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Vaycaychella, prior to being acquired by WSGF, built a pilot alternative finance business for short-term rental vacation properties backing a portfolio of beach rentals in the Caribbean. Vaycaychella built a portfolio valued at $1.2 million.

Vaycaychella's pilot was weighted with a social responsibility intent. The majority of properties are located in Cuba and empower local entrepreneurs and create jobs.

Vaycaychella founders are excited about what their alternative finance services can do for empowering entrepreneurs in developing economies around the world, at the same time empowering entrepreneurs everywhere.

Vaycaychella has continued to expand its portfolio since coming under WSGF notably adding a Boutique Hotel in Havana, Cuba expected to be opening soon.

P2P Fintech Alternative Short-Term Rental Vacation Property Purchase Finance App

Drawing on its pilot program experience, Vaycaychella plans to soon launch a peer to peer (P2P) application (App) to scale its alternative real estate purchase finance model globally.

Vaycaychella has built an application that enables entrepreneurs seeking investment to post their target property purchases and/or property renovation projects for consideration by private investors. In addition to posting their project, the Vaycaychella app enables entrepreneurs to post their own personal profiles so investors can consider both the experience and character of the entrepreneur in addition to the fundamentals of the property or renovation project.

The Vaycaychella app is currently live in a beta trial. Notably, an overwhelming number of beta users have signed up as Investors giving a strong indication that investment is available and interested in backing entrepreneurs in their property purchase and renovation projects.

A next version of the beta software is now ready for release. Prior to publishing the next version, the company is upgrading its support capabilities.

The Vaycaychella app is on track for going live in May and possibly by the end of April.

The company has already started on Vaycaychella 2.0 with crowdfunding and cryptocurrency functionality expected to be available later this year.

WSGF recently released a comprehensive, overall business update in conjunction with its recently published FY2020 Annual Report. Follow the link below to see the full update:

WSGF Update - Serving Future Airbnb and VRBO Operators

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
[email protected]
(800) 871-0376

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-plans-to-deliver-additional-hosts-airbnb-ceo-brian-chesky-says-he-needs-301278201.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.

