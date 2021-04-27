EQT Infrastructure to sell Segra Commercial Services Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EQT Infrastructure to sell Segra Commercial Services Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

- EQT Infrastructure to sell Segra's Commercial Services Business, a leading fiber-based provider of bandwidth services to commercial enterprise and wholesale carrier customers in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S., to Cox Communications

- EQT Infrastructure to retain Segra's residential and SMB business, where EQT Infrastructure has strengthened its commitment to support the business' next phase of growth

- Segra was created by EQT Infrastructure through the combination of three geographically contiguous businesses into a super-regional fiber infrastructure provider with an enhanced product portfolio and improved service capabilities

- During EQT Infrastructure's ownership, Segra experienced substantial growth and margin expansion through its investment in both new and existing markets, strategic add-on acquisitions and other operational initiatives

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure III fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has agreed to sell Segra's Commercial Services Business to Cox Communications ("Cox"). EQT Infrastructure will retain Segra's residential and SMB business, which operates under the Lumos Networks and NorthState brands.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Segra employs more than 1,200 people and provides broadband data services across a 26,000-mile fiber network to a variety of customers including wireless carriers, healthcare providers, local government agencies, financial institutions, education institutions, and residential customers. Ongoing digitalization and outsourcing trends are driving demand for broadband services, particularly in rapidly growing US metro markets such as the ones Segra serves. Together with the management team, EQT supported Segra in its organic and inorganic growth strategies and integration success to develop into the leading super regional fiber company it is today.

At the same time, EQT and the management team scaled Segra's residential and SMB business by building out fiber to existing and new customers as well as through strategic add-on acquisitions. Following the transaction, EQT plans to significantly accelerate the build-out of fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") throughout the region, bringing high speed fiber bandwidth for the first time to a large number of markets, many of which to date, have been disadvantaged by no or low availability of quality high speed broadband connectivity.

"We are pleased to have found a good long-term home for Segra's Commercial Services Business with Cox. Segra has transformed into an integrated, leading provider of broadband services to a variety of enterprise and carrier customers, and we are proud of the achievements we have accomplished alongside management. We thank Tim, the management team and employees, and the advisors in the EQT Network for their vision and guidance," said Jan Vesely, Partner and Investment Advisor at EQT. "Furthermore, we are excited to retain the residential business and to accelerate the buildout of fiber to residential and SMB customers, bringing fiber to many underserved markets."

Timothy Biltz, CEO of Segra, said, "EQT has been a great partner throughout Segra's transformational journey, and we thank them for their guidance and support for nearly four years. Going forward, we are excited to work with Cox and look forward to leveraging their resources, capabilities and strategic insights to meet growing customer demand and accelerate long-term growth."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close later in 2021.

Bank Street Group LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisor to Segra.

Contact
US inquiries: Stephanie Greengarten, +1 646 687 6810, [email protected]
International inquiries: EQT Press Office, +46 8 506 55 334, [email protected]

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

About Segra
Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra's technology and commitment to customer care, visit www.segra.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-to-sell-segra-commercial-services-business,c3334814

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3334814/1408437.pdf

EQT Infrastructure to sell Segra Commercial Services Business

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-infrastructure-to-sell-segra-commercial-services-business-301278207.html

SOURCE EQT

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...