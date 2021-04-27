Logo
Georgia Power reminds drivers to slow down and "move over" for work crews

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power, in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), is encouraging awareness of driving alert through work zones to help keep workers safe as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from April 26 30.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

National Work Zone Awareness Week, which began in 1999, is designed to inform motorists about the dangers of driving through work zones and of the perils faced by construction and maintenance workers. In July 2016, utility vehicles were included in Georgia's "Move Over Law," which requires drivers to move over one lane when crews are working on the roadside. The addition of utility workers to the law helps ensure safety for linemen who may be working on the roadside at night or following severe weather to repair damaged equipment or restore power for customers. If drivers are unable to move over, they should slow down below the speed limit and be prepared to stop.

This year's theme is "Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives," a call to all motorists to help keep workers safe by slowing down, avoiding distractions, following all posted signs, and watching out for workers when traveling through a work zone. According to GDOT's most recent statistics, there were 17,297 total crashes in Georgia work zones in 2020, resulting in 5,123 injuries and 24 fatalities.

Work Zone Safety Tips You Can Use:

  • Obey the Rules of Work Zone: (1) Pay attention (2) Slow down (3) Watch for workers
  • Expect the Unexpected. Things may change quickly. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be closed, narrowed, or shifted, and people may be working on or near the road.
  • Don't Speed. Obey the posted speed limit, even when workers are not present.
  • Don't Tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you and the construction workers and their equipment.
  • Obey Road Crew Flaggers and Pay Attention to Signs. Failure to obey speed limit signs or a flagger's traffic control directions can result in hefty fines and/or imprisonment.
  • Stay Alert and Minimize Distractions. Give your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones and other electronic devices while approaching and driving in a work zone.
  • Georgia is a Hands-Free state. Since July 2018, it is illegal to hold your phone while driving in the state of Georgia.

Georgia Power is an active member of the Georgia OSHA Struck-By Alliance which provides member organizations with information, guidance, and access to training resources to help protect the health and safety of workers.

Additional Resources from the Georgia Department of Transportation
GDOT's work zone awareness resources are available at www.dot.ga.gov/DS/SafetyOperation/Workzone. GDOT urges motorists to call 511 for updated information on roadway conditions. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including closures and hazardous conditions on interstates and state routes. Callers can transfer to operators to request complimentary vehicle assistance on interstate highways across Georgia from the Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) and the Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance (CHAMP) programs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 511 for vehicle assistance or to report an issue. Visit www.511ga.org. For information about GDOT, visit www.dot.ga.gov. Follow GDOT on Facebook (www.facebook.com/GeorgiaDOT) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/gadeptoftrans).

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-reminds-drivers-to-slow-down-and-move-over-for-work-crews-301278234.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

