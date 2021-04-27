RMO LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Romeo Power, Inc. ("RMO" or the "Company") (NYSE: RMO) from October 5, 2020, through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Romeo Power only had two battery cell suppliers, not four; (ii) the future potential risks that defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting the Company's business, operations, and business prospects; (iii) Romeo Power did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (iv) Romeo Power's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo Power' revenue growth; (v) Romeo Power's supply line for battery cells was at risk and beholden to only to battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased RMO securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/romeopowerinc-rmo-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-394/or contact Joseph R. Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

