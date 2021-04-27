April 2021 Fed Meeting: What to Expect

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

April 2021 Fed Meeting: What to Expect

The FOMC is expected to reaffirm its accommodative policy when it ends its 2-day meeting tomorrow

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to reaffirm its accommodative policy when it ends its two-day meeting tomorrow, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank (

DB, Financial):

" We don't expect major policy changes at the FOMC meeting on 27-28 April despite the improving economic outlook. At the previous March meeting, the FOMC already unveiled significantly higher growth and inflation forecasts, which the most recent slew of data is justifying.

However, FOMC members have been careful to balance the brighter data with a firm commitment toward their outcome-based new strategy, which points to continued accommodative monetary policy for now."

The FOMC is a committee within the Federal Reserve System responsible for overseeing the nation's open market operations. That's the most frequent tool the central bank applies to control liquidity in the economy and interest rates to achieve its dual mandate: steady inflation and high employment (low unemployment).

Traditionally, open market operations were confined to the purchase and sale of assets with short maturity, controlling liquidity in the money market and setting the pace for short-term interest rates only.

In the aftermath of the Great Recession, open market operations were extended to the purchase and sale of long-maturity assets, controlling liquidity in the capital market and setting the pace for both short-term and long-term rates.

Every five weeks, FOMC members review dozens of economic indicators to determine how far or how close the economy is to its dual mandate and decide how to use the open market operations.

When the economy is getting closer to full employment and inflation heads above 2%, they sell assets to dry up liquidity and raise interest rates (monetary tightening).

By contrast, when the economy is below full employment and inflation below 2%, they buy assets and increase liquidity to lower interest rates (monetary easing). That has been the case over the last 12 months as the Covid-19 recession pushed the U.S. economy far below full employment and inflation stayed below 2%.

Now, the U.S. economy is recovering from the Covid-19 recession and some inflation is edging above 2%. The FOMC may have to change course from monetary easing to monetary tightening.

The prospect of FOMC changing course has Wall Street on edge. While, in theory, open market operations are a tool to help the Fed achieve its dual mandate, in practice, they have become tools in turning risk on and off in financial markets.

We'll soon find out which way the FOMC turns the switch.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.