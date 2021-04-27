Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, YETI Holdings Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, International Paper Co

New Purchases: YETI, MSOS, FXI, ZBH, FXO, PGR, SWK, VCLT, ALB, TRP, BUD, CENX, KHC, WOR, TEN, PCI, LYB, BZH, SBFG, HBNC, CIBR, GS, COF, PAYX, EMR, EW, MRNA, UGI, PFG, VOD, ADM, XEL, SBNY, PKG, PML, SLB, WD5A, SMG, SRE, AMD, TRN, VOX, VOE, VONE, VXUS, VTRS, WBA, WH, YUMC, ATO, ELS, BNS, CMS, CGC, CHTR, RNP, CMA, ED, CBRL, DELL, ENB, ENDP, EPD, EOG, EPAM, PBF, ES, FYX, FBHS, GD, GM, GRWG, HIG, IMO, IJS, MP, NXPI, OI, OKE, DM, LUMN,

Investment company Venture Visionary Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, YETI Holdings Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Andersons Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, International Paper Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venture Visionary Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Venture Visionary Partners LLC owns 444 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 114,732 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,616 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,768 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 204,755 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.72% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 130,080 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43%

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 209,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.638800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 233,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 117,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 157.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 204,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Andersons Inc by 164.37%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 541,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 523.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 68,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 128.84%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 109,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 92.38%. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 4,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 62.79%. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 25,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.37%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 21,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 59.09%. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $361.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 2,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 30.62%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 22,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.