Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, YETI Holdings Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, International Paper Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Venture Visionary Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, YETI Holdings Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Andersons Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, International Paper Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venture Visionary Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Venture Visionary Partners LLC owns 444 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venture Visionary Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venture+visionary+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Venture Visionary Partners LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 114,732 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,616 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,768 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 204,755 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.72%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 130,080 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43%
New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 209,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.638800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 233,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 117,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 157.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 204,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Andersons Inc by 164.37%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 541,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 523.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 68,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 128.84%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Sold Out: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45.

Reduced: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 109,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 92.38%. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 4,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: International Paper Co (IP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 62.79%. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 25,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.37%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 21,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 59.09%. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $361.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 2,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 30.62%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 22,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.



