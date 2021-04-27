United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Quanta Services Inc, The Toro Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Eldorado Gold Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: SILJ, PWR, TTC, VALE,

Investment company United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Quanta Services Inc, The Toro Co, Sherwin-Williams Co, Honeywell International Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Eldorado Gold Corp, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Management of KS, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,162 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.93% ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) - 675,227 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 42,987 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,153 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,715 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.738100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 675,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.506100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 29,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 34,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 85,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 209.79%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $269.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 52,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 126.78%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 36,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.269200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $11.84.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Fury Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.16.