Monarch Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Intelligent Systems Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Monarch Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Intelligent Systems Corp, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Altria Group Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,283 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 195,935 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,167 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 138,745 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 47,211 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intelligent Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.237500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $236.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 74.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.