Monarch Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Intelligent Systems Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: INS, VTRS, BSV, BABA, DE, AMAT, VTI,
- Added Positions: VTIP, FISV, PFE, CARR, VEA, AES, CHKP, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, RTX, ACN, FELE, EMR, ABT, ZBH, MDT, JNJ, MSFT, SYY, HD, FLS, LKFN, PG, AFL, CSCO, XOM, GPC, CINF, GOOG, JPM, GILD, MO, MCD, PWR, MMM, PEP, PLXS, ADP, WBA, SYK, KO, PPL, STZ, CTAS, ADM, VZ, USB, TGT, STLD, DIS, GOOGL, J, CAT, FFIV, UPS, VOD, MAT, AMZN, NUE, VRA, FRME, LLY,
- Sold Out: VIA,
For the details of MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,283 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 195,935 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,167 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 138,745 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 47,211 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intelligent Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.237500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $236.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 74.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Monarch Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying