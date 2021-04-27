Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Chevron Corp, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SJNK, PETQ, EOG, TFC, COP, C,
- Added Positions: PFF, CVX, WBA, AMZN, MBB, BA, GS, FB, CARR, PYPL, BAC, REGN, USHY, B, NVTA, LIN, IEF, HON, JNJ, MDXG, ENB, CGC, WEX, LLY, ROP, ORLY, MMC, PH, TMO, ITW, EMR, IOO, SPLK, MRK, CSCO, EPC, TT, IGSB, BLK, CLDR, MDLZ, PAYC, EBAY, FISV, RTX, TXN, AGG, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, CRWD, MDY, CRM, ETN, PEP, FAST, ZBRA, MSFT, AVY, ITE, IJR, CMG, CAT, KEYS, CSX, TGT, DIA, V, AAPL, GOOGL, SYF, VZ, VOO, MMM, GOOG, MA, MDT, IGIB, EXPE, EEM, KO, BKNG, IBM, DIS, EFA, SYY, MS, CMI, AVB, WMT,
- Sold Out: SHYG, TLT, BLUE, NVS, HSY, OTIS, LMND,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,666 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,020 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,930 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,496 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,063 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.383000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 53,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1209.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.972600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 91,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3419.258800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 78.82%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $344.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.
