Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Chevron Corp, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Chevron Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, bluebird bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyd+watterson+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,666 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,020 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,930 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,496 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,063 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.383000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 53,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1209.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.972600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 91,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 99.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3419.258800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 78.82%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $344.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

1. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

