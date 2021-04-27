Logo
Usca Ria Llc Buys iShares Micro-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Usca Ria Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Micro-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Oracle Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usca Ria Llc. As of 2021Q1, Usca Ria Llc owns 502 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USCA RIA LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usca+ria+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of USCA RIA LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,051 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,212 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,087,084 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 404,752 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,011 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.75%
New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.661000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 122,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 114,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 229,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 118.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 120.27%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 601.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 837.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.824800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 240,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 82.39%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 151,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of USCA RIA LLC. Also check out:

