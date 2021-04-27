Usca Ria Llc Buys iShares Micro-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Usca Ria Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Micro-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Oracle Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usca Ria Llc. As of 2021Q1, Usca Ria Llc owns 502 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,051 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,212 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,087,084 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 404,752 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,011 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.75%

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.661000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 122,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 114,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 229,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 118.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 120.27%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 601.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 837.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.824800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 240,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 82.39%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 151,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.