Usca Ria Llc Buys iShares Micro-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWC, AGGY, BK, EXC, GIS, SPG, XRT, KBE, IVOL, KLAC, MDU, RJF, HSY, SWK, ANTM, BBY, QCLN, RSP, TSN, FMC, AMCR, SRE, EVR, USB, CL, AEP, ADI, PNC, JCI, TROW, ADM, PCG, IPOF, OPEN, DVN, AQB, VYM, CLII, FCX, MSOS, EXPE, ICLN, CBOE, MRNA, IEMG, VALE, RS, ABNB, ALB, RA, SGEN, ZBH, MGA, VTRS, AMX, IFF, AMAT, SCCO, AEM, GOVT, FMHI, AMLP, VIAC, HASI, XEC, FOX, ACB, GDDY, DFEB, PPR, ETG, GAN, KIO, PGX, RIO, VEU, SPGI, PTMN,
- Added Positions: KO, ORCL, UNH, IWD, C, PLTR, ALL, KMB, CVS, HD, LMT, XLF, MRK, LOW, DG, LRCX, KDP, NOC, AMGN, BAC, BLK, IBM, PFE, AVGO, TXN, CB, MCD, EMR, GD, JNJ, DHI, LHX, MDLZ, VZ, MO, CI, CSCO, LLY, PSA, UNP, LYB, CME, CMI, ETN, MS, PEP, VRTX, PM, AAPL, TFC, MET, RTX, ABBV, HPQ, INTC, CMCSA, KMI, DOCU, BA, EPD, PG, COST, JPM, LAND, FTA, LTHM, EEM, IUSB, LQD, VEA, APD, DE, TSM, BHP, CCL, CVX, EOG, XOM, EFA, EMN, GPC, NVS, RDS.A, IJJ, IWF, XLE, GILD, GSK, PAYX, NTR, WMB, AWK, MPC, BLUE, ACWV, IJS, SDY, XLK, T, CCJ, D, ES, STX, WPM, UPS, DIS, ET, ARKW, IJK, XLY, ADBE, AMZN, BRK.B, BTI, CNQ, SCHW, LNG, COP, DEO, PXD, XPO, V, ARKG, IJT, CPT, HUM, NVDA, PRU, TGT, TMO, VLO, MHD, ETY, FNV, WSR, ZTS, CFG, TDOC, PYPL, RIV, BCSF, FTC, GSLC, IGV, IPAY, IVV, IWN, IXJ, PJP, SOXX, SRLN, VFH, VUG, XBI, Y, AXP, BDX, CNP, DISCA, EQT, ISRG, MMP, NKE, NOK, NVO, CRM, SHW, SSRM, SBUX, RDS.B, WIW, KYN, GRX, LULU, ULTA, PVG, PSX, NOW, MPLX, PCI, SHOP, SILV, LSXMK, ROKU, BE, LYFT, PLMR, PSTH, CIBR, DIA, EFV, FDN, HACK, IYW, PFF, QYLD, VIG, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, AGG, DGRW, IBB, VTI, SPYG, QCOM, GM, GLD, PLD, TRV, DLR, ATUS, FTSL, BMY, CCI, AFL, NEE, WFC, GOOG, SONO, LMND, GDX, NEM, PAA, LUV, ACI, RXT, GOLD, BAX, CAT, MSFT, OKE, HQL, BX, TSLA, REZI, MJ, TLT, AMT, ADSK, BP, CTXS, STZ, DOV, DD, F, GOOGL, NDAQ, PPL, PGR, OLED, WMT, FOR, AG, IGI, FB, ETRN, DOW, U, EMQQ, LMBS, MUB, SGDM, MMM, AKAM, LUMN, CPK, DHR, ENB, FDX, FNF, FISV, HAL, HON, MU, NFLX, NWN, OHI, SUI, TEVA, WM, LBTYK, MAIN, GTE, MTT, PHYS, KMF, PSLV, TRGP, HCA, ESGC, BTT, FANG, NIQ, AY, BABA, FOXA, ZM, FMB, MDIV, SPYV, SRVR, VB, VGK,
- Sold Out: KBWB, IPOC, LYV, FEYE, EQR, KBA, SFM, FVD, EMLP, SO, OTRK, DUK, SQ, FTCS, VIA, QUAL, GWPH, NOBL, HRL, TWLO, MINT, FINX, XLI, WORK, CLR, SBE.U, SVW, PE, CXO, AER, TJX, DGX, BKNG, SMB, COG, CFRX, WPX, GBIL,
For the details of USCA RIA LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usca+ria+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USCA RIA LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,051 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,212 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,087,084 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 404,752 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 64,011 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.75%
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.661000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 122,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 114,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 229,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 118.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 120.27%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 601.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 837.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.824800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 240,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 82.39%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 151,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)
Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of USCA RIA LLC. Also check out:
1. USCA RIA LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. USCA RIA LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USCA RIA LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USCA RIA LLC keeps buying