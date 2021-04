AE Wealth Management LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company AE Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AE Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, AE Wealth Management LLC owns 1304 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,174,307 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,016,822 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 1,518,038 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,489,816 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 600,221 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.661000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 547,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.444100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 613,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 614,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 112,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 275.74%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 353,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.25%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.038600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,165,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2565.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 827,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2818.75%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,065,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1797.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 953,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3285.42%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.136100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 858,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.