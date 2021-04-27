WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company WestEnd Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WestEnd Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westend+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WestEnd Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,566,248 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.82%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,401,640 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.83%
  3. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 1,510,639 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.14%
  4. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 2,022,476 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.00%
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,341,583 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,401,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 3,566,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.319400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,022,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 813,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,510,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,157,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of WestEnd Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WestEnd Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...