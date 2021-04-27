WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: DEM, VYMI,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company WestEnd Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WestEnd Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westend+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,566,248 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.82% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,401,640 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.83% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 1,510,639 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.14% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 2,022,476 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.00% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,341,583 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,401,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 3,566,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.319400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,022,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 813,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,510,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,157,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.