First American Trust Co Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Wells Fargo, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Sempra Energy, Comcast Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First American Trust Co Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Wells Fargo, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Sempra Energy, Comcast Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Santa Ana, CA, based Investment company First American Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Wells Fargo, EOG Resources Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Newmont Corp, sells Sempra Energy, Comcast Corp, ServiceNow Inc, FedEx Corp, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, First American Trust Co owns 145 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,291 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,866 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,518 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 177,889 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 200,444 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $73.739800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 61,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $288.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.444100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

First American Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.138100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.682800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 280,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

First American Trust Co added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 76.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 125.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 79,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $183.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.94%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.237500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 81,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...