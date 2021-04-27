First American Trust Co Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Wells Fargo, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Sempra Energy, Comcast Corp, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: NVO, FLT, VEU, IVOL, EFG, BKLN, VWO, XLF, MRK, ES, INDA, OEF,
- Added Positions: WFC, EOG, NEM, LLY, BSV, CAT, WDC, IQV, BSX, JNK, VGSH, PFF, JPM, SBUX, VCIT, VOT, EFV, VBK, ALK, KO, SLB, CVS, STLD, ANTM, DLTR, XOM, XLB, CMA, IVV, V, ULTA, SPR, TAP, XPO, LEA, TSLA, J, INTC, JNJ, VFC, PFE, T, CEV, CVX, PG,
- Reduced Positions: SRE, CMCSA, NOW, FDX, AMT, WMT, ABT, AAPL, QCOM, DE, VOE, AMZN, DVY, AGG, MSFT, VTV, IWF, FB, MRVL, IVE, MCD, PYPL, BRK.B, STT, VZ, BND, EFA, SPY, PEP, VNQ, RSP, PID, NXPI, VB, MCO, VCSH, COF, IEF, IVZ, IWR, XLE, BIV, BX, UNH, ORCL, HD, DEM, AMLP, GOOG, NAC, KSU, DUK, COST, CSCO,
- Sold Out: GLD, XRT, LRCX, AAXJ, ACWX, MCHI, CL, NVDA, GNRC, ABBV, SLYV, MAS, MA, USMV, NCA,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST CO
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,291 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,866 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,518 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 177,889 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 200,444 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
First American Trust Co initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $73.739800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 61,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
First American Trust Co initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $288.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
First American Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
First American Trust Co initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.444100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
First American Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
First American Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.138100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
First American Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.682800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 280,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
First American Trust Co added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 76.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
First American Trust Co added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 125.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 79,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
First American Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $183.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
First American Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.94%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.237500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
First American Trust Co added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 81,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
First American Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
First American Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
First American Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
First American Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
First American Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
First American Trust Co sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.
