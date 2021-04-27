RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ADT Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Newell Brands Inc

- New Purchases: ADT, WAB, WPM, NOW, AQUA, IXUS, MWA, DM, XL, OIH, GIS, ENPH, XLI, QS, VTRS, NOK, AMT, PFF, CCI, ISRG, FUTY, ESGE, ESGD, ARKK, MU, ABNB, BLNK, RIDE, CCIV, XPEV, ZS, PLUG, BAND, RMBS, GRWG, CRSP, XONE, VMC,
- Added Positions: AMD, DIS, GLD, FISV, LDOS, SVC, NET, SQ, NOC, IEMG, PYPL, PFE, KO, BA, LOW, NVDA, BABA, CRM, PG, OHI, CLX, AMZN, T, VMW, VZ, SBRA, IBM, ADBE, XLE, RTX, GILD, BRK.B, CSOD, XBI, VTV, PWR, HACK, REED, XOM, IWF, IWM, KOMP, HDV, TECL, QQQ, GD, STM, TSM, GSAT,
- Reduced Positions: IDV, NWL, ABBV, GS, CSCO, VIAV, GT, CVX, SSYS, TWTR, DES, GOOG, SBUX, MSFT, AAPL, QSR, XLNX, FTNT, EWG, VXX, DLS, JPM, CR, FBT, CVS, FXI, CSQ, CFX, BIL, V, IWN, UGI, XLV, EME, EOG, MCD, BMY, LEVI, NIO, PINS, FVRR, BIPC, LLY, DIA, ESPO, CRIS, GLW, BP, IJR, AMGN, IYE, IYF, QYLD, TAN, TDIV, VIG, MO, ABT, MED, LUV, WFC, SO, RAD, MASI, PEP, DDD, MDT, GNRC, GM, AMBA, TXN, GWPH, HD, MC, ANET, ACB, NEE, SEDG, TTD, IIPR, SONO,
- Sold Out: IEFA, WDC, WORK, VIA, SHAK, SNX, SYNA, IGSB, IWO, TAK, IGIB, LI, PDBC, SPIB, SPTL, AMC, NMFC, XLU, STAG, BTI, AHC, QQQX, EAD, USB, TM, SIRI, R, WELL, ENLC, LUMN, CAJ, CEO,
For the details of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rpg+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 179,468 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,812 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,585 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- Granite Construction Inc (GVA) - 375,511 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 205,575 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 932,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 85,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 165,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $563.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 180,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 66,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 10930.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 104,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.110300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 53,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 44.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 56,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 81,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 3420.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $130.76, with an estimated average price of $114.67.Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86.
