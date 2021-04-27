Logo
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Qualcomm Inc, Alerian MLP ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Qualcomm Inc, Alerian MLP ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 428 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,636 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 171,900 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.87%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 355,856 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.21%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,781 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 310,751 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.78%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 73,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.444100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 114,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. The purchase prices were between $96.12 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $100.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 118.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 355,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 171,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 94,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 177.52%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.22%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
