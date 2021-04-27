Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys Fluidigm Corp, comScore Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, Sells GAN, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

- New Purchases: FLDM, SCOR, GTYH, HTGM, IFF, REPH, VNRX, CCIV, DXC, PENN, TYME,
- Added Positions: PDFS, VG, RSSS, CCI, ITI, FRG, LMNX, NEPH, GBDC, GSIT, DMRC, MTSI, HLIT, APYX, ADI, OEG, CEVA, LDOS, IBM, KRNT, APO, GCI, BRK.B, NEO, TACT, ARAY, NVEC, LNTH, DRRX, NTNX, NRZ, MRAM,
- Reduced Positions: GAN, GNMK, QUOT, INOV, ASPN, EGOV, DDD, KKR, KOPN, PTC, HP, HIMX, RBBN, SYNC, OXSQ, INTC, IVOO,
- Sold Out: 65HA, MGNI, VIA, LGND, CUL1, WIFI, LLNW, NS, EB, OXY, GWPH,
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,897,074 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
- PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,716,328 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 570,400 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 990,050 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.21%
- Iteris Inc (ITI) - 1,652,750 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 983,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,141,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 551,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7.83, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 524,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 470,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 990,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 145.19%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.219800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,657,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 1622.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 154,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (65HA)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.52 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.04.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (CUL1)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.
