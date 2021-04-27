Logo
Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys Fluidigm Corp, comScore Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, Sells GAN, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Garden City, NY, based Investment company Concept Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fluidigm Corp, comScore Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, sells GAN, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Magnite Inc, NIC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concept Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Concept Capital Markets, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concept Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concept+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concept Capital Markets, LLC
  1. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,897,074 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
  2. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,716,328 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
  3. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 570,400 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29%
  4. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 990,050 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.21%
  5. Iteris Inc (ITI) - 1,652,750 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
New Purchase: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 983,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: comScore Inc (SCOR)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,141,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 551,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7.83, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 524,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 470,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 990,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 145.19%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.219800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,657,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 1622.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 154,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (65HA)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.52 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (CUL1)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.



