Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Red Door Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Kemper Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+door+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,873 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,310 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 40,490 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.9%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,914 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,859 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.278600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 466.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 239,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.484600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Door Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
