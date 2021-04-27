Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC

New Purchases: SPY, SCHA, KMPR, ARKG, NUE, FTEC, LUMN, SPYG, VYM, ENLC,

Investment company Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Kemper Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,873 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,310 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 40,490 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,914 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,859 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.278600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 466.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 239,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.484600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.