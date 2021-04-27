Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Walmart Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC

- New Purchases: SPY, SCHA, KMPR, ARKG, NUE, FTEC, LUMN, SPYG, VYM, ENLC,
- Added Positions: IAU, WMT, SCHX, MSFT, AMZN, SLYV, MRK, COST, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, V, PYPL, CRM, SCHM, NVDA, TDG, UNH, JPM, ADBE, HD, CVX, AMGN, GOOG, AAPL, HON, QCOM, PFE, NOW, VZ, LMT, BAC, JNJ, PG, AMT, FRC, INTC, HCA, WM, PLD, DUK, PEP, ECL, PRU, FDX, IVV, SCHD, VV, QQQ, VWO, MMP, XOM, BMY, PM, BABA, MO, MMM, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, TSLA, DAR, SCHB, RF, SCHF, GILD, LRCX, VXUS, IGM, KO, RPG, WFC, T, RTX, FB, EPD,
- Sold Out: LYG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,873 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,310 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 40,490 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.9%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,914 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,859 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kemper Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.278600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 466.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 239,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.484600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $370.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.
