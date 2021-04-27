Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Crocs Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings

New Purchases: CROX, FB, DG, FDS, CRM, SBUX, LRCX, GLW, APD, CSCO, WMT, QCOM, FISV, WSM, GS, OXY, CMG, CDNS, AMAT, SNPS, BAC, SKLZ, PWR, FL, SIVB, FITB, AGM, PLTR, BRK.B, GOOGL, LNN, MU, NFLX, ASMLF, BA,

Investment company Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Current Portfolio ) buys Crocs Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Dollar General Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc, sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings, Coupa Software Inc, Yelp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC. As of 2021Q1, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crocs Inc (CROX) - 884 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,260 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1261.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,618 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Dollar General Corp (DG) - 20,000 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 21,441 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.01%

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 22,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $340.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1261.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3419.258800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 906.45%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2307.515500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.110300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 21,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 98.61%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $558.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52.