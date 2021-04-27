Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Crocs Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Futu Holdings

- New Purchases: CROX, FB, DG, FDS, CRM, SBUX, LRCX, GLW, APD, CSCO, WMT, QCOM, FISV, WSM, GS, OXY, CMG, CDNS, AMAT, SNPS, BAC, SKLZ, PWR, FL, SIVB, FITB, AGM, PLTR, BRK.B, GOOGL, LNN, MU, NFLX, ASMLF, BA,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOG, DIS, IDXX, DLB, CARR, TSLA, SDGR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, STT, AZEK, ILMN, PENN, BR, SQ, ABT, BIDU, BL, BK, OTIS, COST, SE, MSFT, MA, MSCI, PYPL, SPGI,
- Sold Out: FUTU, COUP, YELP, FVRR, ICE, CREE, KKR, DKNG, UPS, NEE, U, ADS, YETI, IT, LH, ZS, DDOG, NTRS, RAMP, MELI, MGA, DOCU, LMND, TRUP, TRNS, FSLY, CHWY, BABA, FLT,
- Crocs Inc (CROX) - 884 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,260 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1261.45%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,618 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 20,000 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 21,441 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.01%
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 22,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $340.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1261.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3419.258800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 906.45%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2307.515500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.110300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 21,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 98.61%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $558.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: Yelp Inc (YELP)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52.
