Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crestone Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invitae Corp, Despegar.com Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestone Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crestone Asset Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crestone Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestone+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crestone Asset Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 277,220 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  2. ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 547,502 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  3. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 159,880 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 309,710 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 138,419 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
New Purchase: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.269200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 48,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crestone Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Crestone Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crestone Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crestone Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crestone Asset Management LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...