Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Crestone Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invitae Corp, Despegar.com Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestone Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crestone Asset Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 277,220 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 547,502 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 159,880 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 309,710 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 138,419 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.269200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 48,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.