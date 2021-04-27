Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys SiriusPoint, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells The ODP Corp, Unisys Corp, SEACOR Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: 3XPA, WLMS, TSN, CSCO, PACW, AR, LCY, COP, KO, CGNT, CGNT, PTVE, TWNK, CALM, DIN, HUN, AA, EZPW,
- Added Positions: OI, TRST, TIPT, EAF, ATEN, PCYO, CLS, COG, MTRX, HIL, CNO, MNTX, MTG, HBIO, LAZ, TAP, D, CVA, ADM, NOK, GE,
- Reduced Positions: UIS, CKH, VSTO, SANM, UAA, CHNG, MDRX, CCNE, AMSWA, STC, ADTN, SEB, BRX, LYTS,
- Sold Out: ODP, LLNW, COOP, TRN, AAPL, GTN, BBCP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.
- Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 523,689 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Unisys Corp (UIS) - 99,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.62%
- Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 126,398 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
- CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 86,021 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 8,191 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.35 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 181,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.72 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 360,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 13,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 18,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 23,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 85,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 178.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 92,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 291.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 140,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tiptree Inc (TIPT)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Tiptree Inc by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $5.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 94,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 103,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 267.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.67 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The ODP Corp (ODP)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in The ODP Corp. The sale prices were between $30.3 and $47.51, with an estimated average price of $41.82.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.Sold Out: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $29.44.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Gray Television Inc (GTN)
Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.51.
