Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys SiriusPoint, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells The ODP Corp, Unisys Corp, SEACOR Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Guilderland, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Research & Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SiriusPoint, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, PacWest Bancorp, sells The ODP Corp, Unisys Corp, SEACOR Holdings Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Sanmina Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Research & Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adirondack Research & Management ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+research+%26+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.
  1. Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 523,689 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  2. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 99,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.62%
  3. Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 126,398 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
  4. CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 86,021 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  5. National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 8,191 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (3XPA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.35 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 181,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.72 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 360,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 13,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 18,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 23,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 85,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 178.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 92,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 291.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 140,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tiptree Inc (TIPT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Tiptree Inc by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $5.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 94,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 103,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 267.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.67 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in The ODP Corp. The sale prices were between $30.3 and $47.51, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Sold Out: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $29.44.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.51.



