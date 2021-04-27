Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend For Preferred Stock

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share of the 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the Series A Preferred Stock), which is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol TCBIP. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.



TCBI and its board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the Series B Preferred Stock), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depository shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol TCBIO. The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.