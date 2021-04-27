Crocs Reveals Record-Setting 1st-Quarter Revenue in Earnings Report

On Tuesday, Crocs Inc. ( CROX, Financial) revealed its first-quarter earnings report that showed record-setting revenue for the quarter and growth across all regions and channels.

The people's champion of leisure footwear reported revenue at $460.1 million, an increase of 63.6% compared to the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share rose 818.8% to set another quarterly record at $1.47 compared to 16 cents in the first quarter of 2020.

"Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%," CEO Andrew Rees said. "In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels. We have raised full year guidance as we continue to see consumer demand for our product accelerate globally."

Sales in the Americas represented the largest portion of revenue for the company, coming in at $276.4 million, that showed an 87.5% increase on a constant currency basis. The Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions each saw increases of 20.1% and 41% respectively.

The first quarter also saw direct-to-consumer sales take on a large role for the company. In the Americas region, DTC sales jumped 131.3% year over year to make up almost half of unaudited revenue in the first quarter. The company's other tracked regions also saw DTC sales rise between 20% and 30% during the quarter.

Looking toward the rest of 2021, the company's report also highlighted non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $12 million to $15 million that would be dedicated to distribution center improvements that will impact gross margins. The company is also planning capital expenditures of $100 million to $130 million for supply chain investments to support its anticipated growth.

On April 27, Crocs stock was trading at $98.37 per share, up 15.94%, with a market cap of $6.41 billion. The GF Value Line shows the shares trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

Top gurus invested in Crocs include Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies, Louis Moore Bacon, Joel Greenblatt, Lee Ainslie and Paul Tudor Jones.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

