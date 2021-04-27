Logo
Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Camas, WA, based Investment company Fisher Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Unilever PLC, Sandvik AB, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fisher Asset Management, LLC owns 933 stocks with a total value of $141.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Ken Fisher 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ken+fisher/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ken Fisher
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,813,919 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,989,868 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,815,973 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 22,860,315 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 44,987,306 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)


Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,801,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)


Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,262,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)


Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 609,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)


Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 806,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)


Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370315.11%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,650,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $138.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,029,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 202.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.598500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,398,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kering SA (PPRUY)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kering SA by 244.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.29 and $72.69, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,151,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sandvik AB (SDVKY)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sandvik AB by 256.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,970,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 238.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,518,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: JC Penney Co Inc (JCPNQ)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JC Penney Co Inc. The sale prices were between $0.14 and $0.15, with an estimated average price of $0.14.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07.

Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 90.06%. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 859,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.69%. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.287700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 174,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.52%. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 155,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.24%. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.309700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 227,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.69%. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.584200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 261,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 13,068,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ken Fisher. Also check out:


1. Ken Fisher's Undervalued Stocks

2. Ken Fisher's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Ken Fisher's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Ken Fisher keeps buying

