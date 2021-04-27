Logo
Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their Ubiquiti Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims Against Ubiquiti

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating whether Ubiquiti Inc. (: UI) committed violations of securities fraud, and investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ui.

What is this all about?
On March 30, 2021, Krebs on Security reported that a whistleblower has claimed that Ubiquitis January 11, 2021 data breach was catastrophic, and much more serious than the company previously let on. The report claims Ubiquiti hid a massive breach that put customer data and device security at risk. We are investigating whether Ubiquiti lied or misrepresented to investors the severity of the data breach when the Company announced it in January.

Who is eligible?
On this news, the Ubiquiti share price dropped from its March 30, 2021 open of $375.30 to an April 1, 2021 close of just $289.15 per share, representing a two day drop of approximately 23%. Investors who have lost money on their Ubiquiti investment - - whether or not they have sold that investment - - are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?
Block & Leviton is considering filing a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should I do next?
If youve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should I contact Block & Leviton?
Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; many of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nations top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

