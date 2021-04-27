SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Millendo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MLND) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held clinical-stage oncology company Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tempest"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. At close of the transaction, Tempest shareholders are expected to own 81.5% of the newly-combined company, with Millendo stockholders owning only approximately 18.5%.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Millendo's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the combined company, whether the deal's equity split is fair to Millendo stockholders, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

