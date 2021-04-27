SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Bank of Santa Clarita

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Santa Clarita ("BSCA" or the "Company") (OTC: BSCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Southern California Bancorp ("BCAL") (OTC: BCAL). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BSCA shareholders will receive 1.00 share of BCAL common stock for each BSCA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $14.15 based upon BCAL's April 26, 2021 closing price of $14.15. Upon closing of the merger, current BCAL shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company, while BSCA shareholders will only own approximately 22.0%.

If you own BSCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/BSCA/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) BSCA's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates BSCA's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

