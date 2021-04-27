Coca-cola Co (KO) Chairman and CEO James Quincey Sold $6 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Coca-cola Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Quincey (insider trades) sold 110,000 shares of KO on 04/23/2021 at an average price of $54.48 a share. The total sale was $6 million.
For the complete insider trading history of KO, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.