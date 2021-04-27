CardRates: GuruFocus Helps Investors Maximize Funds to Build a Nest Egg and Avoid Relying on Credit

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian was recently interviewed by CardRate's Matt Walker, discussing how GuruFocus helps users to maximize funds and build a nest egg.

Keep reading for the full interview:

In a Nutshell: Investing used to be largely a rich person's game, but thanks to advances in technology nearly anyone can invest in the stock market today. Even with these barriers to entry eliminated, knowing where to invest your money can still be challenging. GuruFocus is a website that helps eliminate this uncertainty by providing information on what the greatest investors in the world are doing with their portfolios. The company focuses on value investing by analyzing important data about the companies offering stock to help investors make informed decisions. The website offers free and premium-level memberships.

Planning for the future comes naturally to some. Others, not so much. Regardless, preparing for what lays in store is an important task and inevitably involves thinking about money. Experts recommend individuals and households should maintain a savings account, a retirement account, and an investment portfolio.

This isn't the reality for many U.S. residents, however. Data shows that about 40% of Americans would not be able to afford an unanticipated expense of $400 without going into debt or further into debt via a credit card or loan.

Of course, credit cards can be valuable in a pinch, but in general, experts do not advocate credit to be used as a financial safety net. Instead of turning to credit in times of need, experts suggest that people should establish an emergency fund for immediate needs and maintain an investment portfolio for long-term financial goals.

And, if a major financial crisis arises in your life, dipping into an investment fund (your money) is a better option than maxing out a credit card or turning to questionable loan sources. Additionally, average stock market returns are around 10% while many savings accounts average annual returns of less than 1%.

In decades past, investing was often limited to the more affluent members of society because of hefty trading fees and accessibility challenges. But today, nearly anybody can dive into the world of investing thanks to advances in technology that have helped democratize investment opportunities.

GuruFocus is a website that offers valuable information on investing, whether you're new to the world of securities or a seasoned investor.

We recently spoke with Dr. Charlie Tian, the Founder and CEO of GuruFocus, to learn how he became involved in investing, what the website has to offer investors, and the importance of listening to members of the investing community.

Establishing a Hub Where People Can Learn About the Most Successful Investment Strategies

"I was a scientist a physicist for a long time. I have a Ph.D. in physics, and my field was lasers, optics," Tian said. "I know very well about those kinds of things. I have 32 patents in the field of optical communications."

Tian then moved from China to the U.S. in 1998 and began buying stocks the following year, he said. Because of his physics background and optics expertise, these are the areas in which he purchased most of the stocks.

Then, the .com bubble burst, and he lost all the money he had invested, Tian said.

"I was very poor. I didn't actually lose much," he explained. "But I learned a big lesson. I realized that investing is not just technology it's a lot more about the business you're investing in, and also the philosophy of investing."

That's when Tian began reading books by some of the most well-respected financial experts of the time, including Peter Lynch, Phil Fisher, and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), he said. He said he also read 40 years' worth of shareholder letters and other valuable investing documents.

Continue reading here.