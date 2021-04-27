Macy's, Inc. to Report First Quarter Results on May 18, 2021





Macys, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its first quarter 2021 sales and earnings results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.









The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macys, Inc.s webcast, along with the associated presentation, is accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Analysts and investors may call in on 1-800-458-4121, passcode 2736880. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.









Macys, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nations premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macys, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.





