Codiak to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Broad Potential Applications for Engineered Exosomes at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Codiak to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Broad Potential Applications for Engineered Exosomes at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

engEx Platform and in vitro and in vivo findings support utility across multiple therapeutic areas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. ( CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that the company will present data from its engEx Platform at the 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which is being held virtually from May 11-14, 2021. Codiak scientists will present four abstracts detailing results from numerous preclinical studies evaluating the potential utility of engineered exosomes in multiple settings, including oncology, infectious disease, gene therapy and neurology.

In addition to our current clinical programs that are testing engineered exosome therapeutic candidates in immuno-oncology, we see broad opportunity for our platform to create novel, targeted therapeutic approaches in multiple disease areas, said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Codiak. The data to be presented at ASGCT highlights the power of the engEx platform to engineer specific features into exosomes for immune evasion, targeted cell tropism, and potent engagement of previously undruggable pathways, characteristics that serve as the foundation of a new class of medicines.

Poster Presentations - May 11, 2021; 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m. ET:

exoVACC: A Novel Exosome-Based Vaccine Platform That Induces Robust, Tunable Cellular and Humoral Immune Responses in Animal Models
Abstract number: 721
Session: Immunological Aspects for Gene Therapy and Vaccines

Optimization of AAV Loading Into Extracellular Vesicles as Method to Avoid Neutralizing Antibodies
Abstract number: 320
Session: AAV Vectors Virology and Vectorology

Engineered Exosomes Efficiently Deliver STAT6 Antisense Oligonucleotides to Tumor Associated Macrophages (TAMs) Resulting in Potent Local and Systemic Anti-Tumor Activity
Abstract number: 444
Session: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Engineering Exosomes With Altered Cellular Tropism for Neuronal Cell Targeting
Abstract number: 808
Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

About the engEx Platform
Codiaks proprietary engEx Platform is designed to enable the development of engineered exosome therapeutics for a wide spectrum of diseases and to manufacture them reproducibly and at scale to pharmaceutical standards. By leveraging the inherent biology, function and tolerability profile of exosomes, Codiak is developing engEx exosomes designed to carry and protect potent drug molecules, provide selective delivery and elicit the desired pharmacology at the desired tissue and cellular sites. Through its engEx Platform, Codiak seeks to direct tropism and distribution by engineering exosomes to carry on their surface specific targeting drug moieties, such as proteins, antibodies/fragments, and peptides, individually or in combination. Codiak scientists have identified two exosomal proteins that serve as surface and luminal scaffolds. By engineering the exosome surface or lumen and optimizing the route of administration, Codiak aims to deliver engEx exosomes to the desired cell and tissue to more selectively engage the drug target, potentially enhancing the therapeutic index by improving potency and reducing toxicity.

About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, statements concerning the development and therapeutic potential of exoIL-12 and exoASO-STAT6, including future development plans and regulatory filings and timing with respect thereto. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on managements current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled Risk Factors in Codiaks Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Codiaks subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is current as of the date of this report, and Codiak undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

ti?nf=ODIyNDcyMiM0MTQxNjI3IzIxNTcwMDI=
377c5a33-78a1-4ff4-b922-2cb3aa6cdfb1
Investor Contact:Christopher TaylorVP, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsT: 617-949-4220E: [email protected] Contact:Lindy DevereuxScient PRT: 646-515-5730E: [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...